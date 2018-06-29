Pro Yakyuu Famista Evolution Trailer Released - News

/ 72 Views

by, posted 30 minutes ago

Bandai Namco has released a new trailer for Pro Yakyuu Famista Evolution.



View it below:

Here is an overview of the game:

The ultra definitive edition baseball game appears on Nintendo Switch!

Featuring more than 1,000 players, much higher than previous entries!

In addition to Nippon Professional Baseball players, selections from the Route Inn BC League, Shikoku Island League Plus, Women’s Softball League, and Tokyo Big6 team will appear for the first time. The Nippon Professional Baseball Golden Players Club and Japan Women’s Baseball League will also return from previous games. Create your dream team!

Game modes have also evolved. The series’ popular Dream Penant and climactic online battles, as well as the Famista Fantasy and Board de Famista modes where you develop an original player are all included. New action elements have also been added.

Swing the Joy-Con and hit the ball! Or throw it! Come see Famista‘s 32nd year evolution!

Pro Yakyuu Famista Evolution will launch for the Nintendo Switch on August 2 in Japan.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles