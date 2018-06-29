Ichigo Kurosaki from Bleach to be Playable in Jump Force - News

/ 283 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

The latest issue of Weekly Jump reveals that Ichigo Kurosaki from Bleach will be playable in Jump Force.

Rukia Kuchiki and Sosuke Aizen will also appear in the game, however, it is not known if they will be playable or not.

Jump Force will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC in 2019.

Thanks Gematsu.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles