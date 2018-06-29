Mario Tennis Aces Update 1.1.1 Out Now - News

/ 339 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Nintendo has released update 1.1.1 for Mario Tennis Aces. It makes changes to Online Tournaments, Adventure Mode and more.

Read the patch notes below:

Changes to Online Tournaments The “Rating” feature will be added to the game on July 1, 2018. Ratings scores will start at 2,000 and go up after scoring points and go down when losing points in matches. It is a score that shows how strong the player is. (The in-game ranking board will continue to be based on Total Points.) In cases where there is a disconnection during a match, ratings will go up or down based on the score in that match at that time. When there is great discrepancy between players in ability, a player’s rating may not go up even if they win.

Changes to missions in Adventure mode Forest Practice Court: We have adjusted how often the opponent uses Zone Shots. Forest Edge: We have adjusted how quickly the opponent responds to shots. Reflection Room: We have adjusted how much Energy is refilled. Royal Chamber: We have adjusted how much Energy is refilled.

Other changes Online Tournament: We have addressed an issue of settings not aligning with Options settings when starting a match. Online Tournament: We have addressed an issue of the game freezing when pressing certain buttons after there is a communication error. There will be further adjustments to game balance in matches and character performance.



Mario Tennis Aces is out now for the Nintendo Switch

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles