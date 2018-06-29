Scribblenauts Mega Pack Rated for Switch, PS4, Xbox One in Taiwan - News

posted 3 hours ago

Scribblenauts Mega Pack has been rated for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One by the Taiwan Game Software Rating Information board.

The game has yet to be announced.

Shiver Entertainment, who took over development of the series with Scribblenauts Showdown, is listed as the developer.

