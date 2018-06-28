Showtime Developing Halo TV Series, Enters Production in Early 2019 - News

Showtime president and CEO David Nevins has announced a partnership with Microsoft and 343 Industries to procude a 10 episode season TV show based on the video game franchise Halo.

Production on Halo (working title) will begin in early 2019.

"Halo is our most ambitious series ever, and we expect audiences who have been anticipating it for years to be thoroughly rewarded,: said Nevins. "In the history of television, there simply has never been enough great science fiction. Kyle Killen’s scripts are thrilling, expansive and provocative, Rupert Wyatt is a wonderful, world-building director, and their vision of Halo will enthrall fans of the game while also drawing the uninitiated into a world of complex characters that populate this unique universe."

Head of Halo Transmedia at 343 Industries Kiki Wolfkill added, "This is a truly exciting moment for the Halo franchise. Together with our creative and production partners at SHOWTIME and Amblin Television, the Halo television series will represent new and exciting way for fans to enter and engage with the Halo universe. We can’t wait to share more on what’s ahead."

