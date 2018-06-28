Fallout 76 Gets 'The Power of the Atom! Intro to Nukes' Gameplay Video - News

/ 287 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Bethesda Softworks has released a new gameplay video for Fallout 76 called "The Power of the Atom! Intro to Nuke."

View it below:

"Go it alone or with fellow survivors to unlock access to the ultimate weapon – Nuclear Missiles. Watch the Intro to Nukes, featured in the Bethesda E3 Showcase. http://fallout.com "This destruction also creates a high-level zone with rare and valuable resources. Do you protect or unleash the power of the atom? The choice is yours."

Fallout 76 will launch on November 14 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles