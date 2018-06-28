Blade Strangers North American Release Date Revealed - News

/ 304 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Publisher Nicalis announced the crossover fighting game, Blade Strangers, will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Windows PC via Steam in North America on August 28 for $39.99.

View the release date trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

The indie crossover brawler developed by Studio Saizensen embraces a traditional and streamlined four-button control scheme that offers accessible inputs for beginner players, while still providing advanced players with endless opportunities to discover new tactics as they hone their skills.

Blade Strangers combines the excitement and subtle dynamics of a classic one-on-one fighting game with the polish and high-quality visuals expected from a current-gen contender. The game will arrive feature-rich at launch, complete with a wide variety of online and offline gameplay modes and additional offerings including:

Story Mode – experience each character’s unique story.

– experience each character’s unique story. Arcade Mode – pick a character and win matches to advance.

– pick a character and win matches to advance. Challenge Mode – complete various skill challenges for each of the characters.

– complete various skill challenges for each of the characters. Survival Mode – battle against a barrage of CPU-controlled opponents.

– battle against a barrage of CPU-controlled opponents. Versus Mode – fight against friends or the CPU (with “standby” option).

– fight against friends or the CPU (with “standby” option). Online Modes – create or search for rooms and engage in Stealth, Casual or League matches.

– create or search for rooms and engage in Stealth, Casual or League matches. Tutorial – for new players to learn the basics.

– for new players to learn the basics. Training – practice moves and combos to hone skills (with “standby” option).

– practice moves and combos to hone skills (with “standby” option). Other Features – online leaderboards, screen view and control customization, player profiles, stat tracking, unlockable items (character colors, portraits, special titles).

The diverse roster in Blade Strangers includes unique characters from different backgrounds, headlined by Quote and Curly Brace (from Cave Story+), Isaac (from The Binding of Isaac: Afterbirth+), Solange, Ali, Liongate, and Master T (from Code of Princess EX) and Kawase, Noko, and Emiko (from the Umihara Kawase series). The 14-character launch roster also features indie superstars Shovel Knight and Gunvolt as special guests, plus new characters Lina and Helen who are appearing in a video game for the first time ever.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles