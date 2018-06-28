Mothergunship for PS4, Xbox One, PC Release Date Revealed - News

Developer Grip Digital announced Mothergunship will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on July 17.

View the launch date trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Mothergunship is a bullet-hell first-person shooter where you craft your own guns, play together with your friends, fight gigantic bosses and defeat a robotic alien armada that conquered Earth.

Take the fight to the enemy, craft gun monstrosities that no reasonable person could ever lift, and experience randomized mayhem as you battle your way to the heart of the fleet to destroy the Mothergunship!

Key Features:

Fight – Face off against overwhelming odds in brutal, non-stop combat where thinking on your feet is the only way to survive. Dodge hundreds of bullets with unique first-person shooter / bullet-hell hybrid gameplay. Each ship hosts hordes of alien machines, deadly traps, and intimidating bosses, all set on preventing you from saving humanity. Go get ‘em.

– Face off against overwhelming odds in brutal, non-stop combat where thinking on your feet is the only way to survive. Dodge hundreds of bullets with unique first-person shooter / bullet-hell hybrid gameplay. Each ship hosts hordes of alien machines, deadly traps, and intimidating bosses, all set on preventing you from saving humanity. Go get ‘em. Craft – To take down the Mothergunship, you’ll need your very own personalized arsenal of destruction. Luckily, in Mothergunshipyou can create the gun of your dreams with one of the most modular gun-crafting systems ever seen in a videogame. Want to have twelve-barrel gun that shoots homing rockets? Or do you prefer a lightning shotgun? And what gun wouldn’t look better with a fishtank affixed to the top? Go for it! The design of your destructive arsenal is in your hands.

– To take down the Mothergunship, you’ll need your very own personalized arsenal of destruction. Luckily, in Mothergunshipyou can create the gun of your dreams with one of the most modular gun-crafting systems ever seen in a videogame. Want to have twelve-barrel gun that shoots homing rockets? Or do you prefer a lightning shotgun? And what gun wouldn’t look better with a fishtank affixed to the top? Go for it! The design of your destructive arsenal is in your hands. Resist – Join the ranks of global resistance movement and take back Earth together with your friends. Fight together with a friend in a full CO-OP experience, or participate with the community while you work together to cut through the alien fleet and reach that ultimate goal – bringing down the Mothergunship.

