State of Decay 2 Tops 3 Million Players, Independence Pack Released

Microsoft announced that more than three million people have played State of Decay 2 since it launched on May 22.

Ahead of the 4th of July, the Independence Pack DLC has been released for $4.99. Ultimate Edition owners get it for free, while Xbox Game Pass owners get it with a 10 percent discount.

View a trailer of the DLC below:

Here is an overview of the Independence Pack:

Ready for more a festive apocalypse?The Independence Pack features three zombie-ready vehicles, access to a supply drop containing three new patriotic melee weapons, two unique ranged weapons and piles of single-use fireworks that are perfect for causing general havoc.

State of Decay 2 is available now on the Xbox One and Windows PC for $29.99.

