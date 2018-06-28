Carnival Games Announced for Switch - News

2K Games has announced Carnival Games for the Nintendo Switch. It will launch on November 6 for $39.99.

Here is an overview of the game:

Built from the ground up for Nintendo Switch, Carnival Games is fun for the entire family and can be played alone or with up to four players simultaneously, leveraging the unique accessibility of the console’s Joy-Con controllers. The game features 20 exciting and re-imagined games in four unique alleys that can be played at home or on the go, alone or with family and friends.

Like a real-life county fair, Carnival Games allows players of all ages and experience levels to enjoy classic games like ring toss (“Post Master”) and alley ball horse racing (“Roll-R-Derby”), as well as brand new attractions like drone racing (“Light Speed”) and cosmic bowling (“Cosmic Strike”). Four uniquely themed alleys – Jungle Lane, Saturn Station, Vulture Gulch and Nuts & Bolts – provide a different look and feel for the games within them. Players have the chance to win tickets by playing any of the 20 games and redeem them for new games and outfits for their customizable carnival guest characters.

Key Features:

