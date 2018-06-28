ToeJam & Earl: Back in the Groove Launches This Fall - News

Developer HumaNature Studios announced ToeJam & Earl: Back in the Groove will launch for consoles and Windows PC this fall.

A closed beta for the game will take over "within the next couple of weeks" for Kickstarter early-access backers.

Adult Swim Games will no longer be publishing the game and will instead be publised by developer HumaNature Studios.

"Adult Swim Games has some other big titles they plan to launch this summer so when Back in the Groove pushed back, we both agreed that it made sense for them to hand us the reigns, rather than taking a chance on this getting pushed back any more," said HumaNature Studios founder Greg Johnson.

