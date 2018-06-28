Nidhogg 2 Headed to Xbox One on July 19 - News

/ 137 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Developer Messhof announced Nidhogg 2 is coming to the Xbox One on July 19 with two new levels. The game is out now for the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC. A Nintendo Switch version is also in development.





Here is an overview of the game:

Only on Xbox One, take the fight to Messhof Corporate Headquarters and the Elevated Train as you fill out TPS reports with the fluids of your enemies and inject abject terror into your daily commute. Prepare for a simple game of tug-of-war, in which “simple” means “filled with sharp objects intended to puncture your enemies.” Stab, cleave and impale anyone that dares stand in your way as you seek glorious sacrifice to the wurm at the other end of the screen.

Expanding upon the award-winning gameplay of its predecessor, Nidhogg 2 offers up new weapons, new levels, new ways to customize your slaughter, fashion-forward character customization, a grotesquely captivating art style courtesy of Toby Dixon, and sounds for your ear holes by acclaimed electronic artists Mux Mool, Geotic, Doseone, Osborne, and Daedelus.

Key Features:

Challenge the AI or a friend in one-versus-one combat.

Fight for the top seat in 8-player tournaments.

Master the distinctive traits of four weapons.

Get stylish with full character customization.

12 stages (two exclusive to Xbox One) from castles to Nidhogg innards.

Alter the rules with over 10 different game variables.

Go online with matchmaking and private games.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles