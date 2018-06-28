Nintendo Reveals Japan Expo 2018 Lineup - News

Nintendo has revealed its lineup of playable Nintendo Switch titles at Japan Expo 2018, which will be help in Paris from July 5 to 8.

Nintendo will also host presentation for Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee! every day on the main stage.





Here is the lineup of titles:

1-2-Switch (Nintendo)

Arms (Nintendo)

Bayonetta 2 (Nintendo)

Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker (Nintendo)

Dark Souls Remastered (Bandai Namco)

Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze (Nintendo)

Dragon Ball FighterZ (Bandai Namco)

EA Sports FIFA 19 (EA)

Go Vacation (Nintendo / Bandai Namco)

Kirby: Star Allies (Nintendo)

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo)

Mario Tennis Aces (Nintendo)

Mega Man 11 (Nintendo)

Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate (Capcom)

My Hero: One’s Justice (Bandai Namco)

Octopath Traveler (Nintendo / Square Enix)

Okami HD (Capcom)

Pokken Tournament DX (Nintendo)

SNK Heroines: Tag Team Frenzy (NIS America)

Splatoon 2 (Nintendo)

Splatoon 2 DLC ‘Octo Expansion’ (Nintendo)

Starlink : Battle for Atlas (Ubisoft)

Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo)

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo)

Sushi Striker: The Way of Sushido (Nintendo)

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo)

Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes (Grasshopper Manufacture)

Valkyria Chronicles 4 (Sega)

