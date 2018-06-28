Tempest 4000 Release Date Revealed - News

/ 163 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Publisher Atari announced Tempest 4000 will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on July 17 for $29.99.

View the latest trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Developed by legendary game designer Jeff Minter, Tempest 4000 remains faithful to the fast-paced gameplay of the arcade original, while adding brand new features and visually stunning graphics.

The original Tempest was one of the first video games to use 3D vector graphics, securing itself as one of Atari’s hallmark titles and one of the most popular arcade games of all time. It has been featured prominently across pop culture – including in Ernest Cline’s dystopian Ready Player One novel.

“Modern home consoles are the descendants of arcade gaming,” said Jeff Minter, executive producer of Tempest 4000 and founder of Llamasoft. “We wanted to bring the classic arcade experience into players’ homes, so both franchise legacy fans and new gamers can test their mettle.”

As in the original game, players are in control of the Claw, a powerful spacecraft equipped to destroy deadly creatures and other obstructions with rapid-fire shots on vibrant geometric prisms. With three game modes to choose from and 100 levels to conquer, players must eliminate all enemies as quickly as possible to survive, aiming for the coveted spot at the top of the leaderboards.

Key Features:

Arcade Style Shooter: Hordes of enemies will test players’ reflexes in this fast-paced arcade style shoot ‘em up;

Hordes of enemies will test players’ reflexes in this fast-paced arcade style shoot ‘em up; Visually Stunning Graphics: Revamping the look of the original arcade game, Tempest 4000 features vibrant graphics in sharp 4K resolution.

Revamping the look of the original arcade game, Tempest 4000 features vibrant graphics in sharp 4K resolution. Multiple Game Modes: Three different game modes will push players’ skills to the limit, including Classic, Pure and Survival: Classic: Equipped with three lives, players battle through enemies until all lives run out. Players can begin their next playthrough from the last completed stage with their previous high score. Pure: The classic arcade mode, Pure gives players three lives to start from the beginning and progress as far as possible. Survival: A brutal challenge, Survival gives players eight lives to survive as long as possible.

Three different game modes will push players’ skills to the limit, including Classic, Pure and Survival: Level Up: With 100 unique geometric levels to progress through, players must equip themselves with various weapons and power-ups, earning upgrades through bonus rounds.

With 100 unique geometric levels to progress through, players must equip themselves with various weapons and power-ups, earning upgrades through bonus rounds. Global Leaderboards: Players can duke it out for the top spots on leaderboards for all three game modes in the quest to be recognized as number one.

Players can duke it out for the top spots on leaderboards for all three game modes in the quest to be recognized as number one. Retro Techno Soundtrack: In true retro space shooter style, the game features a thumping soundtrack inspired by early 1990s techno.

In true retro space shooter style, the game features a thumping soundtrack inspired by early 1990s techno. Old School Gameplay: Nostalgia is here to stay with the traditional gameplay of the original Tempest with enhanced graphics on current generation consoles.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles