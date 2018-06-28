PSVR Game Firewall: Zero Hour Release Date Revealed - News

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment announced Firewall: Zero Hour will launch for PlayStation VR on August 28.

View the gameplay trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Firewall: Zero Hour is our 4v4 team-based tactical PS VR shooter where players must use teamwork, strategy and an arsenal of equipment to either acquire or protect a cache of sensitive data.

