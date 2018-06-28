Survival Horror Game Monstrum Headed to PS4, Xbox One - News

Publisher Soedesco announced the survival horror game, Monstrum, is coming to the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

View the gameplay trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Escape from a Shapeshifting Freighter:

Monstrum is procedurally generated, so in each playthrough players will face new fears and will have to invent new tactics. The goal of the game is to escape an abandoned cargo ship, infested by one of three daunting monsters called the Brute, the Fiend, and the Hunter. Each monster has its own behavior and requires a distinct approach. This, combined with the fact that the arena is different every time, makes Monstrum a unique experience with every playthrough.

Key Features:

Survive a different environment and monster each time you play.

Use whatever you can find to outwit the monsters and escape the ship.

Stay alive or start all over again. Good luck. Start running.

Hide, distract and run, but be careful not to fall into the numerous traps.

