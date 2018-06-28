Degica Games Reveal Anime Expo 2018 Lineup - News

/ 150 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Degico Games has revealed its lineup of playable title at Anime Expo 2018, which takes place in Los Angeles from July 5 to 8.

Here is the complete lineup of playable titles:

Copy Kitty (PC)

The Game Paradise! CruisinMix (PS4, PC)

Groove Coaster for Steam (PC)

Hatsune Miku VR (PC)

Koihime Enbu RyoRaiRai (PS4, PC)

OneShot (PC)

Rival Megagun (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)

Senko no Ronde 2 (PS4, PC)

Space Invaders Extreme (PC)

Visual Novel Maker (PC)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles