Square Enix Player Survey to 'Help Shape the Future of Square Enix'

posted 2 hours ago

Square Enix is running a player survey for all fans of the publisher. You can fill out the survey here. Fans have until July 8 at 11:59pm PT to fill it out.

14 people at random who complete the survey will get up to $500 in Square Enix Store funds.

The survey will take less than 20 minutes and will "help shape the future of Square Enix."

