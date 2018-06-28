The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV Info Details Characters, Deus-Excellion - News

/ 175 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Falcom has released new information of The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV ~The End of Saga~.

Read the information below:

■ Characters

Rean Schwarzer (voiced by Koki Uchiyama)

A young man who for certain reasons was raised as the adopted son of the Schwarzer baron family, despite being the biological son of Prime Minister Osborne.

Rean, who possesses “ogre power” and is a master of the Eight Leaves One Blade style, was recognized as a hero in the Empire after the Civil War as the Ashen Chevalier that pilots the Ashen Knight Valimar.

After graduating from Thors Military Academy, he became an instructor at the II Branch School.

There, while guiding troubled students as their sole instructor, he brought together the power of the new Class VII to fight against the disaster in the Empire…

However, he falls into a trap set by those moving in the shadows, cutting the fuse of the world’s “demise” with his own hands, and in turn finds himself imprisoned.

Crow Armbrust (voiced by Takahiro Sakurai)

A reliable upperclassman and good friend who attended the Military Academy with Rean and the others.

Although he loves gambling and is easily carried away, he was actually working behind the scenes as the leader of the Imperial Liberation Front terrorist organization to get revenge on Osborne, who annexed his home town of Jurai City.

After the Civil War, he reconciled with Rean and the others, who he was against, and fought alongside them to defeat the Vermillion Apocalypse, but suffered a fatal wound and left Rean and the others with only words and his last breath.

However, due to the Gnomes’ undertaking, Crow was temporarily revived as the immortal “Azure Siegfried.” While losing his memories of the past, he worked under the command of the Gnomes.

It seems that the sealed memories of “Crow” are restored at the same time The Great Twilight begins in the Imperial capital, but…

■ Keywords

Deus-Excellion

Seven humanoid, piloted weapons in the form of knights that were created long ago in cooperation between the Witches and Gnomes in order to contain the overwhelming power of The Great One that occurred due to the conflict of the fire and earth treasures.

Each of the seven Deus-Excellion have the power of The Great One sealed within them, and each responds to an Awakener that enables it to wield transcendent power.

For whatever reason, the Deus-Excellion appeared during a major battle in the Empire, and fought with its overwhelming power while occasionally causing destruction.

Currently, six Deus-Excellion and their Awakeners have been identified, including the Ashen, Azure, Vermillion, Palatinate, Silver, and Black knights. Only the Gold Knight remains to be identified.

The currently identified Deus-Excellion and their Awakeners are as follows:

Valimar, the Ashen Knight – Awakener: Rean Schwarzer

Ordine, the Azure Knight – Awakener: Crow Armbrust

Testa-Rossa, the Vermillion Knight – Awakener: Cedric Reise Arnor

Zector, the Palatinate Knight – Awakener: Rutger Claussell

Argreion, the Silver Knight – Awakener: Arianrhod (Lianne Sandlot)

Ishmelga, the Black Knight – Awakener: Giliath Osborne

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV ~The End of Saga~ will launch for the PlayStation 4 on September 27 in Japan for 7,800 yen.

Thanks Gematsu.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles