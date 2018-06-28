Chrono Trigger on PC Gets Update - News

/ 191 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Square Enix has released a new update for the Windows PC version of Chrono Trigger.

Another update will be released in late July. It will add the ability to rebind buttons on controllers, keyboard, mouse, and more.

Read the patch notes below:

Changes to the menu UI We’ve changed the user interface (operation method and screen layout) of the following screens to make it more comfortable to play with controller or keyboard. Menu screen Title screen (including title menu) You can select interface either “gamepad/keyboard” or “touch panel/mouse” from “settings” in the menu. Title screen is the same regardless of your settings. The UI updates that we first outlined in patch #2 are now complete as of this patch. However, we will continue to keep adjusting the UI where necessary.

Other adjustments and revisions In the settings menu, “Movement” has been removed, based on UI changes. Small bugs are fixed



A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles