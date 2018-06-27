Fallout 76 Gets 'A New American Dream! An Intro to C.A.M.P.' Gameplay Video - News

Bethesda Softworks has released a new gameplay video for Fallout 76 called "Welcome to West Virginia."

View it below:

"Use the all-new Construction and Assembly Mobile Platform (C.A.M.P.) to build and craft anywhere in the world. Watch our Intro to C.A.M.P. as featured in the Bethesda E3 Showcase. http://fallout.com "Your C.A.M.P. will provide much-needed shelter, supplies, and safety. You can even set up shop to trade goods with other survivors. But beware, not everyone will be quite so neighborly."

Fallout 76 will launch on November 14 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

