Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection June 28 Update Details Released

posted 2 hours ago

Capcom has released the details on the upcoming June 28 update for Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection. I twill go live on Thursday at 10am Pt / 1pm ET on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC, and a later date on the Nintendo Switch.

Here are the patch notes:

PlayStation 4:

A matchmaking filter has been added. Users will now be able to select the minimum connection strength for opponents to match up with online

Lobby issues have been improved

Akuma is no longer playable in Ranked Mode for Super Street Fighter II Turbo

Street Fighter III: New Generation and Street Fighter III: 2nd Impact - Giant Attack now output sound in stereo

Various localization improvements

Xbox One:

Akuma is no longer playable in Ranked Mode for Super Street Fighter II Turbo

Street Fighter III: New Generation and Street Fighter III: 2nd Impact - Giant Attack now output sound in stereo

Various localization improvements

Note: The Xbox One version of Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection currently uses Microsoft’s system for optimizing matchmaking for users with strong signals. Therefore, a matchmaking filter was not implemented

Steam:

A matchmaking filter has been added. Users will now be able to select the minimum connection strength for opponents to match up with online

A fix for direct input controllers where some users were unable to use diagonal movements

Akuma is no longer playable in Ranked Mode for Super Street Fighter II Turbo

Street Fighter III: New Generation and Street Fighter III: 2nd Impact - Giant Attack now output sound in stereo

A matchmaking filter has been added. Users will now be able to select the minimum connection strength for opponents to match up with online

