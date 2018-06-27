The Banner Saga 3 Trailer Recaps Events of First 2 Games - News

Publisher Versus Evil and developer Stoic Studio have released a new trailer for The Banner Saga 3 that recaps the events of the first two games in the series.

View it below:

"The final climactic chapter to the award winning strategy RPG, The Banner Saga, draws near. Watch the ‘previously on’ preview trailer to re-fresh yourself about the desperate journey so far in preparation for the launch of Banner Saga 3 on July 26th, 2018. How will your story end? Be warned, this trailer contains serious spoilers from Banner Saga 1 and Banner Saga 2."

The Banner Saga 3 will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on July 24.

