H1Z1: Battle Royale Update Adds Remastered Z1 Map

posted 3 hours ago

Daybreak Game Company has released a new update for the Windows PC version of H1Z1 that adds a remastered version of the Z1 map called Outbreak. The map has been updated for the battle royale mode.

View the trailer of the update below:

Here are the patch notes:

Spawn selection has been disabled in all Outbreak game modes.

The AR-15 and AK-47 have been adjusted to allow two to three (depending on how fast you’re firing) extra shots put on target before recoil growth kicks in. This does not affect tapping shot behavior.

The AR-15 and AK-47 are now 60% more accurate when hip-firing.

Crouch fatigue has been removed, so players are no longer restricted with the crouch action regardless of how often it is used.

Jump animations have been shortened to provide a more responsive jump action, allowing players to jump more frequently without having to wait for animations to complete. Additionally, player momentum and velocity persist in the direction of the jump, allowing you to freely aim and look around without prematurely shortening your leap.

Running and sprinting animations have been restored to Preseason 3 versions, with the Rifle class of weapons having a prominent forward-facing position.

Much-beloved bullet impact sounds have returned. Helmet break, headshot, and laminated/makeshift armor break sounds are all back from Preseason 3.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

