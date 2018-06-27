PlayStation Plus Games for July Announced - News

Sony on the PlayStation Blog have revealed the PlayStation Plus games for July for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3 and PlayStation Vita.

The free PlayStation Plus games for the month are:

PlayStation 4

Absolver

Heavy Rain

PlayStation 3

Deception IV: The Nightmare Princess

Rayman 3 HD

PlayStation Vita

Space Overlords

Zero Escape: Zero Time Dilemma

