Gravity Crash & Gravity Crash Ultra Online Servers to be Shut Down in August - News

/ 184 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Developer Just Add Water have announced that the online servers for their PS3 title Gravity Crash and the expanded Vita port Gravity Crash Ultra will be decommissioned on the 27th of August, via a statement on their website.

The company indicated they are looking into options to keep the servers for Gravity Crash Ultra up due to the game only releasing 4 years ago, but could not commit to anything further at this time.

More Articles