Point 'n' Click Adventure 'The Wardrobe' Switch Release Date Announced

/ 187 Views

posted 4 hours ago

MixedBag Games have announced that the point 'n' click adventure game The Wardrobe, developed by C.I.N.I.C Games, will be releasing on Nintendo Switch on the 6th of July. Watch a trailer for the already-released Steam version below:

A 15% discount will be offered to anyone who pre-orders. A description of the title is provided on Nintendo's website:

The Wardrobe is a 2D point & click adventure game in which you play as Skinny, a teen-skeleton with an impertinent attitude and a sparkling wit, willing to do anything to save his best friend's soul from eternal damnation!

A visually-rich 2D point & click adventure game which pays tribute to the pop culture through a myriad of references.

Inspired by the great '90s, the game has a strong sense of humour and isn't shy about dealing with mature and non-politically correct themes.

More than 40 hand-illustrated and digitally colored locations, populated with more than 70 characters.

Four types of actions for each hotspot and dialogues with multiple choices (full of funny answers to try)!

Dozens of clever puzzles and many inventory objects to collect!

