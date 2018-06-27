Sony's Shawn Layden Comments on Cross-Play - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 1,228 Views
President and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment America and chairman of SIE Worldwide Studios Shawn Layden speaking at the Gamelab conference in Spain discussed cross-play on the PlayStation 4.
"We're hearing it," said Layden. "We're looking at a lot of the possibilities. You can imagine that the circumstances around that affect a lot more than just one game. I'm confident we'll get to a solution which will be understood and accepted by our gaming community, while at the same time supporting our business."
Microsoft and Nintendo currently support cross-play between the Xbox One and Nintendo Switch with Minecraft and Fortnite.
I feel like there's a simple fix here. Come out and say "we feel like the community on PS4 -- 80 million strong -- is large and diverse enough to support Fortnite, so we will not pursue cross-play. However, we realize that tethering paid Fortnite content to the PlayStation ecosystem is negatively affecting PS players who game across multiple systems. Therefore, moving forward, Fortnite accounts activated on PS4 will be accessible across all platforms. We strongly believe PS4 is the ideal way to play and share Fortnite, but we also want to afford those who enjoy the game as much flexibility and freedom as possible."
Brilliant response! Corporate guys are rarely this smart and never this eloquent.
Kudos mate, that's perfect.
You should work for them lol
Well said vekky.
I think you have a future in PR. That's reasonable and well thought out response. It's also fair and sensible. Kudos.
Looks like you've got a job!
I'm not sure Sony wants to let players get away hence I don't think a Sony rep would ever say this.
Very well put. I also think if it makes business sense for PS and the majority of other third parties, especially the larger ones like Activision and EA, to allow cross play, then PS should offer a PS Plus Platinum sub that costs maybe $75-$100 per year which allows for cross play.
I wonder it they can allow cross progession with other console but when buying say V bucks can only be done on your playstation account
Good luck getting Nintendo and Microsoft to agree to that.
I don't see why this would be a problem. MS and Nin have made their marketing clear. They simply want to play together, whatever is necessary to do so, because together is better for all the gamers. There is no mention of making money or gaining market share. This is pro consumer.
- 0
Sony ahould just come out an say "The only reason why Xbox wants crossplay is because their own ecosystem can't support their playerbase" this whole circle jerk of crossplay would stop. Goal of any Buisness is to make money, a lot of people are being delusional. Why would Sony give a helping hand to their biggest competitors? That's like helping out the guy you're competing against for a promotion at work so he has a fighting chance to beat you.
Sony has the right to explore their options and choose one that they feel is best from a business perspective. PlayStation is theirs; not MS's. This slander campaign by MS, when they denied crossplay at multiple points both in this gen and last, is getting pathetic.
Great bullshit answer, pretty much I expected. Not supporting cross play is simply anti consumer, but that's a route Sony is allowed to pursue.
They do support cross play. You can play with PC and mobile. You mean not supporting cross play with the competition. Specially competition THIS far behind.
PC and Mobile say hi, but of course you're going to conveniently ignore that PS4 does cross play with those two platforms just fine.
- +3
