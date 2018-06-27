Sony's Shawn Layden Comments on Cross-Play - News

President and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment America and chairman of SIE Worldwide Studios Shawn Layden speaking at the Gamelab conference in Spain discussed cross-play on the PlayStation 4.

"We're hearing it," said Layden. "We're looking at a lot of the possibilities. You can imagine that the circumstances around that affect a lot more than just one game. I'm confident we'll get to a solution which will be understood and accepted by our gaming community, while at the same time supporting our business."

Microsoft and Nintendo currently support cross-play between the Xbox One and Nintendo Switch with Minecraft and Fortnite.

Thanks Eurogamer.

