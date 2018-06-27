Mario Tennis Aces Debuts at the Top of the Japanese Charts - News

/ 534 Views

by, posted 8 hours ago

Mario Tennis Aces debuted at the top of the Japanese charts with sales of 123,774 units with sales of 15,715 units, according to Media Create for the week ending June 24.

New Gundam Breaker (PS4) debuted in second with sales of 63,790 units. Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition (NS) debuted in third with sales of 61,764 units.

The Switch was the best-selling platform with sales 48,944 units. The PS4 sold 20,295 units, the 3DS sold 6,812 units. The PlayStation Vita sold 2,163 units and Xbox One sold 547 units.

Here is the complete top 20 chart:

[NSW] Mario Tennis Aces (Nintendo, 06/22/18) – 123,774 (New) [PS4] New Gundam Breaker (Limited Edition Included) (Bandai Namco, 06/21/18) – 63,790 (New) [NSW] Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 61,764 (New) [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Bundle Version Included) (Nintendo, 07/21/17) – 14,747 (2,394,724) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 10,296 (1,593,392) [NSW] Kirby: Star Allies (Nintendo, 03/16/18) – 6,720 (540,392) [PS4] Fate/Extella Link (Limited Edition Included) (Marvelous, 06/07/18) – 6,499 (99,143) [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Limited Edition Included) (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 6,486 (1,024,630) [NSW] Donkey Kong: Tropical Freeze (Nintendo, 05/04/18) – 5,595 (177,123) [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey (Bundle Version Included) (Nintendo, 10/27/17) – 5,136 (1,751,030) [PS4] Detroit: Become Human (SIE, 05/25/18) – 4,706 (79,164) [3DS] Pokemon Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon (The Pokemon Company, 11/17/17) – 3,850 (1,653,093) [PS4] Dark Souls Remastered (From Software, 05/24/18) – 3,263 (112,851) [NSW] Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 01: Variety Kit (Nintendo, 04/20/18) – 3,216 (192,936) [PS4] Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix (Square Enix, 03/09/17) – 3,085 (156,921) [PS4] Pro Evolution Soccer 2018 (Konami, 09/14/17) – 2,594 (162,235) [PSV] Fate/Extella Link (Limited Edition Included) (Marvelous, 06/07/18) – 2,463 (47,185) [PS4] Record of Grancrest War (Limited Edition Included) (Bandai Namco, 06/14/18) – 2,336 (14,208) [PS4] Jikkyou Powerful Pro Yakyuu 2018 (Konami, 04/26/18) – 1,980 (210,373) [NSW] FIFA 18 (EA, 09/29/17) – 1,920 (109,278)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles