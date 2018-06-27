Ultra Space Battle Brawl Gets Switch Release Date - News

Developer Toge Productions announced the couch party game, Ultra Space Battle Brawl, will launch on the Nintendo Switch via the eShop on July 5.

View the Nintendo Switch announcement trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Settle your inner aggression with dignity in Ultra Space Battle Brawl, a couch party game where Street Fighter meets Pong on steroids. Easy to learn yet hard to master, Ultra Space Battle Brawl is a fun competitive game fit for settling disputes, be it with your friends and family or rivals and arch nemesis.

Developed by Mojiken Studio and published by Toge Productions, Ultra Space Battle Brawl is guaranteed to pump your adrenaline with its Funkot music beats and over-the-top 80s visual aesthetics.

Choose between ten young hard-boiled teenagers, each with unique “Ultra” skill that can turn the tide of battle, and pit them on a tournament that will determine their fate on the Intergalactic Society. Smash your way and be the best Ball Brawler in the galaxy!

Key Features:

Single player story mode campaign, if you don’t have friends or enemies to fight against.

Various modes to play that supports up to four simultaneous players.

Colorful neon looking pixel art, inspired by 80s Japanese aesthetics.

More than 10 playable characters, each with their own quirk and reference to Indonesian diverse cultures.

A mix of funkot (Indonesian house music, generally associated with truck drivers) and 80s synthwave.

Also features a music by Manami Matsumae of Mega Man fame.

