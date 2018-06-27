New Gundam Breaker Info Details July And August Updates - News

Bandai Namco has released information on the July and August updates for New Gundam Breaker.

Planned Additions and Improvements Release Date New Gunpla Additions New Gunpla will be released sequentially via Event Missions starting June 21. June 21 Operation and Response Improvements Button press response and operational stability during battle will be improved. July Camera and Lock-On Behavior Adjustments Camera and lock-on behavior will be adjusted. July Parts Falling Off Adjustments Adjustments will be made to the behavior of the Third Force, as well as to parts falling off due to the damage from the Third Force. July Usability Improvements Adjustments will be made the sorting feature during assembly. August New Stage Additions New battle stages will be added. August Other Changes will be made so that you can acquire the parts gathered by your team at the end of a multiplayer match. July Other Various lines will be added to radio chat. July Other The following variations will be added to multi-mode: Create a room and gather six people for a three-versus-three battle

Three players-versus-CPU battle August Parameters Various parameters will be adjusted. July

New Gundam Breaker is available now for the PlayStation 4 and will launch for Windows PC later this summer.

