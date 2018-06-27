SubaraCity Headed to Switch in August - News

Publishers Flyhigh Works and Circle Entertainment announced SubaraCity is headed to the Nintendo Switch in August.

Here is an overview of the game:

SubaraCity is a city making puzzle game. That is played by tapping blocks that are the same color.

The buildings on the blocks can combine into bigger ones when connected. The rule is very simple but truly deeper on the inside. Your little decision will lead the city’s future in just a moment. Develop your city bigger and bigger to make a “SubaraCity”!

SubaraCity is currently available for the Nintendo 3DS, iOS and Android.

