Cat Quest II Coming to Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC, iOS, Android in Early 2019

by, posted 8 hours ago

Developer The Gentlebros announced Cat Quest II: The Lupus Empire will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows PC via Steam, iOS, and Android in early 2019.

View the reveal teaser trailer below:





Cat Quest II: The Lupus Empire is a "rapid-fire open world action RPG."

