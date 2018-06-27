Castaway Paradise Headed to PS4, Xbox One in July - News

/ 222 Views

by, posted 8 hours ago

Developer Stolen Couch Games announced the town building simulation game, Castaway Paradise, is coming to the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on July 31 for $12.99.

View the console announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Instant vacation on your own tropical island! Decorate the island, play dress up, collect bugs, grow crops and help your new neighbors. On Castaway Paradise you can do whatever you like. Enjoy outstanding 3D graphics, fun quests & characters and great gameplay.

Key Features:

Fun Activities – You can spend your days doing fun activities such as catching bugs and fishing. Try to make a bigger catch than your friends and make your museum collections complete!

– You can spend your days doing fun activities such as catching bugs and fishing. Try to make a bigger catch than your friends and make your museum collections complete! Grow Plants – Farm your own home-grown fresh crops! Rake the ground, plant the seeds and give them some water. You can also decorate your island with beautiful plants and flowers or grow fruit trees.

– Farm your own home-grown fresh crops! Rake the ground, plant the seeds and give them some water. You can also decorate your island with beautiful plants and flowers or grow fruit trees. Create Your Own Outfit – Endlessly combine outfits, hats, dresses, shoes and other clothing to reflect your personality, or create a funny outfit just for the laughs!

– Endlessly combine outfits, hats, dresses, shoes and other clothing to reflect your personality, or create a funny outfit just for the laughs! Decorate Your Island – After the devastating storm, the island needs some renovation! You can choose from a lot of different theme sets and make the island your idea of paradise!

– After the devastating storm, the island needs some renovation! You can choose from a lot of different theme sets and make the island your idea of paradise! Holidays and Events – Throughout the year, special events and holidays will occur like Christmas and Halloween. Around the winter holidays for example, the island will be covered in snow, and you can help the villagers by decorating all the houses and the rest of the island.

– Throughout the year, special events and holidays will occur like Christmas and Halloween. Around the winter holidays for example, the island will be covered in snow, and you can help the villagers by decorating all the houses and the rest of the island. Help the Villagers Out – Befriend the quirky villagers and help them by engaging on quests for them. They will reward you with great gifts! You can also just chat with them to get to know them better.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles