Dark Souls Remastered Sold 54,306 Digital Units on PS4 in Japan in 4 Days - News

Dark Souls Remastered sold 54,306 digital units on the PlayStation 4 in Japan in four days, according to the latest issue of Weekly Famitsu.

Famitsu has released the digital sales in Japan from April 30 to May 27, and Dark Souls Remastered launched in Japan on May 24.





Here are the top 10 selling digital games in Japan during that period:

Dark Souls Remastered (PS4) – 54,306 download sales (compared to 77,435 physical sales) Dead by Daylight Special Edition (PS4) – 28,099 download sales Jikkyou Powerful Pro Yakyuu 2018 (PS4) – 16,009 download sales NieR: Automata (PS4) – 15,544 download sales Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze (Switch) – 14,507 download sales Detroit: Become Human (PS4) – 11,526 download sales Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition (Switch) – 9,972 download sales Minecraft: PlayStation 4 Edition (PS4) – 7,775 download sales Rainbow Six Siege (PS4) – 7,274 download sales Undertale (PS4) – 7,238 download sales

