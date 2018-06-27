Yo-kai Watch World Announced for iOS, Android - News

Level-5 and GungHo Online Entertainment have announced Yo-kai Watch World for iOS and Android. It is available now in Japan.

Here is an overview of the game:

You are the Protagonist on an Adventure Set All over Japan

The many unique yo-kai of the Yo-kai Watch series like Jibanyan and Komasan appear in the real world. Search for and battle against the yo-kai that appear all over Japan. Complete your Yo-kai Encyclopedia by moving yourself or by getting other players to move.

First, “Search” for Yo-kai on the Map

In order to find nearby yo-kai, “Search” the location you’re at on the map. There are various yo-kai to be discovered depending on the location. Don’t forget to Search whenever you visit a new place.

Find Yo-kai with Your Smartphone Screen

Tap the icon of the yo-kai you discover through Search. By doing this, you will be able to see that yo-kai through your smartphone screen. Find yo-kai and pursue them so they don’t escape.

Battle Yo-kai with Simple Controls

When you Search for yo-kai, a battle will begin. Since battles are semi-automatic, they’re very simple. Use special moves when you have an opening or are in a pinch. By winning battles against a yo-kai, you may be able to befriend them. By training the yo-kai you befriend, you can battle even stronger yo-kai.

Possess Nearby Players

Your yo-kai can “Possess” nearby players. A possessor yo-kai can travel with the player it possesses to new areas. They might bring back a yo-kai from somewhere you couldn’t go on your own, or sometimes they even bring souvenirs. (Rest assured that your exact position will not be shown to nearby players.)

Plant “Yo-kai Trees” at Various Places

You can plant trees at your current location, as well as at places a possessor yo-kai visits. Yo-kai gather around trees, creating the opportunity for new encounters. Make proper use of Yo-kai Trees to increase the number of places you can befriend new yo-kai.

Plenty of Ways to Play

Yo-kai Watch World is full of other ways to play. From “Advent Bosses” you can enjoy anywhere, to “Departed Maps” where you can look back on your previous travels and more. How you play is up to you.

