Neko Tomo Announced for Switch, 3DS - News

posted 4 hours ago

Neko Tomo has been announced for the Nintendo Switch and 3DS in the latest issue of Weekly Famitsu. It will launch in Japan in 2018.





The game will officially be announced during a live stream on YouTube.

