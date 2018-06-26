Fallout 76 Gameplay Trailer Introduces Multiplayer - News

/ 305 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Bethesda Softworks has released a new gameplay video for Fallout 76 that introduces the multiplayer.

View it below:

"Create your character with the S.P.E.C.I.A.L system and forge your own path in a new and untamed wasteland with hundreds of locations. Whether you journey alone or with friends, a new and unique Fallout adventure awaits."

Fallout 76 will launch on November 14 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles