Super Bomberman R Update 2.1 Out Now, Adds 9 Characters, 3 Stages, More

posted 5 hours ago

Konami has released updated 2.1 for Super Bomberman R on the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC.

View a trailer for the update below:

The update adds the following:

New Characters Solid Snake Bomber (voiced by David Hayter) Naked Snake Bomber (voiced by David Hayter) Raiden Bomber Bill Bomber Lance Bomber Vic Viper ZERO Bomber Ayako Katagiri Bomber Ebisumaru Bomber Xavier Woods Bomber

“Checkpoints” Rule – Adds a layer of excitement in Grand Prix mode as you scramble to take over the battlefield in checkpoints that appear in stage. How long you and your opponents stay in designated checkpoints will determine how many points you can earn – or lose. The team with the most points wins!

– Adds a layer of excitement in Grand Prix mode as you scramble to take over the battlefield in checkpoints that appear in stage. How long you and your opponents stay in designated checkpoints will determine how many points you can earn – or lose. The team with the most points wins! 3 New Stages – Uniquely themed stages offering additional challenges.

– Uniquely themed stages offering additional challenges. Themed Accessories – Fun new accessories from the Metal Gear, Contra, Origami and Cat series.

