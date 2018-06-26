Tetris Effect Gets Gameplay Video - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 285 Views
Impress Watch has released a gameplay video of the E3 2018 demo of Tetris Effect.
View it below:
Tetris Effect will launch for the PlayStation 4 this fall.
The presentation of this game is absolutely breathtaking, but I wonder if that could be detrimental to the game. People might be so engrossed into the flashy colours and forms that they start losing attention for the actual Tetris match and make one mistake or two.
When I want some Tetris, I get out my original Gameboy and play that version. Never seemed to want another version after that.
