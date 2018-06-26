Mega Man X Legacy Collection 1 and 2 Gets X Challenge Trailer - News

Capcom has released a new trailer for Mega Man X Legacy Collection and Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2 that introduces the X Challenge Mode.

In X Challenge Mode players can select a loadout and take on two bosses from different Mega Man X games.

View it below:

Mega Man X Legacy Collection and Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2 will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC on July 24 in North America and Europe, and July 26 in Japan.



