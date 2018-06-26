Blacksad: Under the Skin Headed to Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC in 2019 - News

/ 270 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Publisher Microids and developers Pendulo Studios and YS Interactive have announced that Blacksad: Under the Skin is coming to the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC in 2019.





Here is an overview of the game:

Blacksad: Under the Skin is based on the world of the comic book series Blacksad, created by Juan Diaz Canales and Juanjo Guarnido and published by Dargaud.

For the first time, players will be able to see their hero John Blacksad in 3D, along with some of the game’s settings: the boxing club where his investigation begins or an alley in the city of New York, as imagined by Pendulo Studios and YS Interactive.

As part of this novelesque exclusive adventure, players will play the private detective John Blacksad, a cynical, seductive and nonchalant anthropomorphic cat.

“We want the player to discover all sides of John Blacksad’s complex personality and choose the one he wants to be,” said Pendulo Studios game designer Josue Monchan in a press release.

Story:

In 1950s New York, Joe Dunn, the owner of a humble boxing club is found hanged. At the same time, Robert Yale, his protege and greatest hope, is reported missing. Although overwhelmed by these terrible events, Joe Dunn’s daughter, Sonia, decides to continue working towards her father’s dreams: she takes over the boxing club and calls on John Blacksad to investigate this mysterious disappearance. It’s the eve of the fight of the year and the club, which is in serious financial difficulties, will not survive Robert’s withdrawal. The investigation will lead John Blacksad to the very heart of a world in which corruption reigns supreme.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles