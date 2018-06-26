Arcade Islands: Volume One Gets Preview Trailer - News

Mastiff has released the first trailer for the upcoming collection of 33 pick-up-and-play games, Arcade Islands: Volume One, for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

In Arcade Islands: Volume One six exotic islands filled with games and treasure are waiting for adventures of all skill levels. Players can explore the islands solo or invite a group of friends over for some local co-op and competitive gameplay.

As players race across island maps in their quest to be crowned Island Ruler and earn online leaderboard fame, they will earn stars that unlock new islands filled with new games! By collecting all three stars in any game a player will be awarded with precious treasure that they can view and interact with from the in-game Treasure Hut. Collect all 33 treasures to fill up the Treasure Hut and become the master of Arcade Islands: Volume One!

Tons of Games! Climb, run, jump, blast, rocket, outwit, and even putt your way through 33 games spread out across six fun-filled Islands.

Climb, run, jump, blast, rocket, outwit, and even putt your way through 33 games spread out across six fun-filled Islands. Explore and Collect! Earn stars by playing games to unlock treasure, new Islands, and even more games.

Earn stars by playing games to unlock treasure, new Islands, and even more games. Island Hop with Friends! Join up to three other players for friendly competitive or cooperative play with just one system and one copy of the game.

Join up to three other players for friendly competitive or cooperative play with just one system and one copy of the game. Claim the Crown! Fill your Treasure Hut with bounty from every game and climb atop the online leaderboards to be crowned Ruler of the Island.

Arcade Islands: Volume One will launh for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One this summer.

