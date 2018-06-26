Kohime Enbu RyoRaiRai Announced for PS4, PC - News

Degica Games and Unknown Games have announced Kohime Enbu RyoRaiRai overhaul for the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC. It will launch on July 12.

Here is an overview of the game:

The warladies of ancient China are back in Koihime Enbu RyoRaiRai, an overhaul of firm fan-favorite Koihime Enbu, released on Steam in 2016.

This updated version not only bolsters the roster to 14 warriors and eight assist characters with Chōryō and her strategist Kaku adding a new layer to the fighting action, but it also represents the much-requested international debut of the series on the PlayStation 4!

Chōryō, or Zhang Liao, was historically respected as a great general, and if you believe RyoRaiRai, also a heavy drinker from Kansai. Nonetheless, it’s her name that is at the heart of “ChoRaiRai”, a literal warning that ‘Chōryō is coming!’. This historical phrase goes someway to telling of her bravery on the battlefield and now you can fighting game fans have the chance to recreate that legend when the game releases this Summer!

Koihime Enbu RyoRaiRai is the culmination of extensive updates to the arcade game to rebalance and provide an even an experience even truer to the original’s concept of being a universally accessible fighter.

To celebrate, Koihime Enbu is on sale on Steam for 75 percent off right now!

Key Features:

Mix and match 14 different characters and 8 strategists to give your battle plan even more freedom!

Use the Hougeki system and careful management of the Tactics Bar to create devastating attacks and combos!

Special moves, EX special moves, super moves, and ultimate moves!

Play Arcade Mode and follow your favourite heroine’s story…

…Or battle friends locally and challenge the online rankings with matchmaking!

Practice in Training Mode then see if your new skills can best Challenge Mode!

Relive past glories or learn from your defeats with Replay Mode.

Comprehensive rebalance based on the latest arcade version of Koihime Enbu RyoRaiRai

