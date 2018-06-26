Ice Cream Surfer Hitting PS4 & Vita Next Month - NewsAdam Cartwright , posted 3 hours ago / 198 Views
Developer Hidden Trap have revealed that their scrolling shooter Ice Cream Surfer will land on PS4 & Vita in July to "refresh your hot summer". Watch the launch trailer below:
Further details including an exact date and pricing were not given, but you can expect this information to be revealed in the coming weeks (the game is £1.99 on Steam).
