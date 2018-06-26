Pato Box Switch Release Date Announced - NewsAdam Cartwright , posted 3 hours ago / 182 Views
Developer Bromio have revealed that Pato Box, their adventure/fighting hybrid inspired by the Punch Out series and starring a boxing duck, will land on Nintendo Switch next month on July 9th. Check the launch trailer below:
The game is already available on Steam and will be hitting PS Vita in the future judging by the title's original crowdfunding campaign.
