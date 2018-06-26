3 Games Coming to Xbox One Backward Compatibility Today - News

Microsoft has added three to the long list of Xbox 360 games that are playable on the Xbox One through Backward Compatibility.

The three games are World of Soccer, GRID: Autosport and Fable Heroes.

Some other recently added games include Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, Battlefield 1932, Burnout Revenge, Dragon Age 2, Saints Row 2, The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind, and Jade Empire.

