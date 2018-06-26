Destiny 2 Free Weekend on PS4 Starts June 29 - News

PlayStation 4 owners who do not have Destiny 2 will be able to play the game for free this weekend starting on Friday, June 29 at 12:01 am PT. The free weekend will end on Monday, July 2 at 10:00 am PT.





Here is an overview of the Free Weekend:

Destiny 2 features a cinematic campaign, action packed FPS gameplay, and a variety of solo, cooperative, and competitive activities all set in an expansive online world. For the first time, experience the entire campaign, every mode, and all the gear you can earn in one weekend – for free.



Free weekend runs from 6/29 at 12:01AM PDT through 7/1 at 5:00PM PDT.



Destiny 2 - Free Weekend is now available to download from the PlayStation®Store. Try the full game now and for a limited time, receive a discount if you decide to buy. All progress made during the Free Weekend carries over to your purchased game once the Free Weekend ends.

