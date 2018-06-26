NieR: Automata Out Now on Xbox One With Launch Trailer - News

posted 1 hour ago

Square Enix has released NieR: Automata on the Xbox One. The game is available in the Become As Gods Edition. It includes all the DLC released on the PlayStation 4 version.

View the launch trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

In the first of many exciting E3 announcements, we’re excited to announce that the critically acclaimed NieR: Automata is finally coming to the Xbox Store as the NieR: Automata Become as Gods Edition on June 26, 2018.

Players will be able to enjoy the notable action-packed battles, beautiful open-world, wonderfully crafted story, and elements of classic Square Enix action-RPG, and explore the iconic futuristic dystopian setting of NieR:Automata.

