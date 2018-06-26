60 Seconds! Tops 1 Million Units Sold

Developer Robot Gentleman announced 60 Seconds! has surpassed one million units sold after three years on the market.

Robot Gentleman plans on bringing 60 Seconds! to more platforms in 2019. While it was not announced what platforms, it is currently not available for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. 

60 Seconds! is available now for the Nintendo Switch, Windows PC, iOS, and Android.

 A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


Bandorr
Bandorr (1 hour ago)

Interesting this is on the switch? I just came here to check that out. I've seen various youtubers play it. Gonna check it out.

