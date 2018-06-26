60 Seconds! Tops 1 Million Units Sold - News

/ 207 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Developer Robot Gentleman announced 60 Seconds! has surpassed one million units sold after three years on the market.

Here we are, 3 years later, celebrating a slightly bigger number - one million! ï¸ðŸŽ‰ðŸŽ©â¤ï¸

That's one million players enjoying their very own atomic adventures in a game we've created against all odds. It feels absolutely amazing! â¤ï¸#60Seconds #indiedev #gamedev #bunker #soup pic.twitter.com/7ZKswGTNsd — Robot Gentleman (@robotgentleman) June 26, 2018

Robot Gentleman plans on bringing 60 Seconds! to more platforms in 2019. While it was not announced what platforms, it is currently not available for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

60 Seconds! is available now for the Nintendo Switch, Windows PC, iOS, and Android.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles